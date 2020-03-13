ITZY appears on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', netizens reminisce how Chaeryeong and Yoo Hee Yeol have reunited 7 years after she competed on 'K-Pop Star'

Time definitely flies in the K-pop world.

ITZY appeared on the March 13 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' and netizens reminisced how member Chaeryeong and Yoo Hee Yeol first met when she competed in 'K-Pop Star 3' back in 2013.

The two have finally reunited after 7 years, but this time as two fellow artists instead of as a contestant and a judge.

Netizens have been commenting fondly on this fact, saying:

"Chaeryeong grew up so well."

"It's nice to see them reunited."

"The photo from 7 years ago looks like father and daughter."

"Time really flies."

Check out clips of ITZY's performances from 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' below!