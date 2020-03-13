Youtuber Dukchool under controversy for pretending that Red Velvet's Irene is his girlfriend

Youtuber Dukchool gained negative attention by saying that Red Velvet's Irene is his new girlfriend.

The comedic Youtuber uploaded a video on March 11th in which he held a cardboard cutout of Red Velvet's Irene and walked around the streets in Korea talking to it, saying things like "Why did you dress so revealingly today? Everyone's looking at you."

Dukchool continued to talk to the cutout, causing bystanders to stare at him strangely. The video has since garnered comments such as:





"I feel like Irene would feel insulted."

"Please don't do things like this."

"You're so rude."



"Ugh."



What do you think? Check out the video above.



