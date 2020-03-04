VICTON reveal 'Continuous' mini album highlight medley

VICTON have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming mini album 'Continuous'.



The above teaser gives a preview of "Nightmare", their title song "Howling", "All I Know", "Petal", and "White Night". VICTON's sixth mini album 'Continuous' drops on March 9 KST.



Check out VICTON's mini album highlight medley above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

