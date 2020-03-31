39

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

(G)I-DLE takes away your breath with jaw dropping group and solo shots for 'I TRUST'

(G)I-DLE's next comeback is definitely one to look out for.

Preparing for the promotions of their mini-album 'I TRUST', (G)I-DLE has released some stunning group and solo shots further showing off the dark angel they've been teasing. Each member looks stunning as they sport smokey eye looks, charismatic styling, and more. It's clear that the group has grown as artists and fans are excited to see them come back.

Stay tuned for more information on their comeback on April 6th and stay tuned for more updates!

Daxel971 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

The last time Soojin changed her hair color for a comeback, it was her era... I have high hopes.

Yuqi back to black hair! There is something about her features with black hair that just pop.

Everyone else looks so good, my body is ready.

IdolMessanger251 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

SLAYYYY Queens 💕!!

