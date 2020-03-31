(G)I-DLE takes away your breath with jaw dropping group and solo shots for 'I TRUST'





(G)I-DLE's next comeback is definitely one to look out for.

Preparing for the promotions of their mini-album 'I TRUST', (G)I-DLE has released some stunning group and solo shots further showing off the dark angel they've been teasing. Each member looks stunning as they sport smokey eye looks, charismatic styling, and more. It's clear that the group has grown as artists and fans are excited to see them come back.

Stay tuned for more information on their comeback on April 6th and stay tuned for more updates!