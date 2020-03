Oh My Girl's Mimi may be one of the lesser-known idols, but she's definitely a gem to keep an eye out for.

She recently released a dance performance video of 'break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored' by Ariana Grande and completely killed it. Although her group is known for their more innocent and cutesy concepts, Mimi showed that she's capable of rocking charismatic and sexy ones too!

Check out her performance above. Do you want to see more of Mimi in the future?