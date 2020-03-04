4

2

Music Video
Posted by beansss

Dream Catcher break free from the 'Endless Night' in 3rd Japanese single MV

Dream Catcher have returned with a powerful heavy rock sound once again in the full MV for their 3rd Japanese single, "Endless Night"!

Set for release physically this March 11, Dream Catcher's 3rd Japanese single album contains title track "Endless Night" as well as the Japanese versions of "Over The Sky" and "Silent Night". The album will be available in 3 version including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a regular edition.

Watch above as Dream Catcher send out a powerful message in their "Endless Night" MV!

Pendragonx
8 minutes ago
Just watched it.. So dope.. Love how heavy it is ..

BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
10 hours ago   60   14,124

