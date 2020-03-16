G-Dragon's newest Instagram update under controversy for having drug references

Big Bang's G-Dragon has stirred up controversy after uploading a picture on social media with drug-influenced undertones.

The upload from March 15th includes a slideshow of various pictures, including a picture of a mouth and tongue taking LSD. This is not the first time the star has come under fire for allegedly posting drug-influenced imagery, as he was previously criticized for a picture he uploaded in 2014 of the word Molly in a heart shape with white powder.



G-Dragon was formally investigated in 2011 for the usage of marijuana. The police ultimately dropped prosecution as the amount of marijuana in his system was minimal and found to non-habitual.



However, the uploading of this image brought back memories of these drug usage allegations, leading netizens to comment:

"He needs attention huh?"

"This b*stard still doesn't get it."



"What's wrong with him."

"I get to learn what drugs look like because of him!"

"Does he think this is cool?"

Do you think netizens are overreacting?