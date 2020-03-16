14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

G-Dragon's newest Instagram update under controversy for having drug references

Big Bang's G-Dragon has stirred up controversy after uploading a picture on social media with drug-influenced undertones. 

The upload from March 15th includes a slideshow of various pictures, including a picture of a mouth and tongue taking LSD. This is not the first time the star has come under fire for allegedly posting drug-influenced imagery, as he was previously criticized for a picture he uploaded in 2014 of the word Molly in a heart shape with white powder. 

G-Dragon was formally investigated in 2011 for the usage of marijuana. The police ultimately dropped prosecution as the amount of marijuana in his system was minimal and found to non-habitual. 

🕒

However, the uploading of this image brought back memories of these drug usage allegations, leading netizens to comment: 

"He needs attention huh?"

"This b*stard still doesn't get it."

"What's wrong with him." 

"I get to learn what drugs look like because of him!"

"Does he think this is cool?"

Do you think netizens are overreacting? 

sanshineminion122 pts 51 seconds ago
51 seconds ago

Honestly I thought they would be upset with the kill yourself on the shoes and not the cryptic smiley face on the tongue....but I always fail to understand netz.

yvette-87894 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

I'm guessing they didn't scroll further and see the bag ["Dangerous S*x" and "Kill Your Self"]. It's the artsy photo that implies a woman is about to ingest LSD that sets them off. Ugh... some people just need to get a life and relax. G-Dragon has, in the past, expressed an interest in art [particularly modern]. It looks like he's showcasing some, like 'Millionaire Nurse', that he owns or at least appreciates. Especially if he's trying to pass the time while in isolation during the virus pandemic, if he's restricted to his home. His personal tastes are his own; people shouldn't judge him for that. Just his outward public opinions that are truly harmful.

