Cha Seung Won x Yoo Hae Jin reportedly returning with a new season of 'Three Meals a Day'

According to reports on April 1, tvN's popular 'Three Meals a Day' series is returning with a new season soon!

Due to the ongoing threat of the global COVID19 pandemic, many broadcasting stations have stopped all filming for variety shows which require traveling overseas including 'Battle Trip', 'Cheap Tour', etc. tvN's Na Young Suk PD was also originally planning on heading overseas to film a new season of 'Youn's Kitchen' with cast members Yoon Yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi, Park Seo Joon, etc; however, filming for 'Youn's Kitchen' has also been inevitably delayed.

As a result, Na PD and the staff of tvN have begun mapping out locations to begin a new season of 'Three Meals a Day', with cast members Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon. The main filming is expected to begin in mid-April, and viewers can look forward to numerous top star guests joining the quiet, farming/fishing life once again.

This will mark Cha Seung Won x Yoo Hae Jin's first new 'Three Meals a Day' season since 2016.



[UPDATE] tvN has now confirmed to media outlets, "tvN's 'Three Meals a Day in the Fishing Village' is returning with a new season, with cast members Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon. It will air in late April."









