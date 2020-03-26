Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung claims label's majority stakeholders are treating idols 'horrendously'



Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung is claiming the label's majority stakeholders are acting worse than "thugs."



On March 26, Hong Seong Sung spoke out on Twitter about his frustrations, alleging the new stakeholders are treating label artists horrendously. The producer claimed, "I'd like to share some things going on at Cube. Recently, Cube's majority stakeholders changed. Instead of cooperating with artists, they're engaging in horrendous behaviors that even thugs wouldn't do, causing infighting within the company. I'm devastated right now."



This past February, Cube Entertainment's largest shareholder became cosmetics and media commerce company VT GMP after they acquired shares from iHQ in the amount of 29.1 billion Won ($24,017,845.05 USD). However, producer Hong Seong Sung's claims have not been confirmed.



Stay tuned for updates.



여러분 현재 큐브에서 일어나는 일들에 대해 얘기하려 합니다. 얼마 전 큐브의 1대 주주가 바뀌었습니다. 그런데 회사 아티스트들을 위해 서로 협력, 협조해야 하는 중요한 시기에 그들은 깡패집단도 하지 않을 법한 일들을 멋대로 일으키며 회사 내분을 주도하고 있습니다.

정말 참담한 심정입니다. — hongseongsung (@hongcube) March 26, 2020