103

14

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung claims label's majority stakeholders are treating idols 'horrendously'

AKP STAFF


Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung is claiming the label's majority stakeholders are acting worse than "thugs."

On March 26, Hong Seong Sung spoke out on Twitter about his frustrations, alleging the new stakeholders are treating label artists horrendously. The producer claimed, "I'd like to share some things going on at Cube. Recently, Cube's majority stakeholders changed. Instead of cooperating with artists, they're engaging in horrendous behaviors that even thugs wouldn't do, causing infighting within the company. I'm devastated right now."

This past February, Cube Entertainment's largest shareholder became cosmetics and media commerce company VT GMP after they acquired shares from iHQ in the amount of 29.1 billion Won ($24,017,845.05 USD). However, producer Hong Seong Sung's claims have not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. misc.
  2. CUBE ENTERTAINMENT
  3. HONG SEONG SUNG
33 36,352 Share 88% Upvoted

24

babydoll2345 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

If this is true, then I hope that ppl will protect Cube idols. They all work incredibly hard and don't deserve to be treated unfairly.

Share

14

bartkun5,560 pts 20 hours ago 2
20 hours ago

Don't tell me it changed from the house with a small fire in the kitchen straight into volcano eruption. God I will keep my fingers crossed for CLC even more.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals
17 hours ago   111   29,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND