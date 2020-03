(G)I-DLE is ready to take over the world with the release of their third mini-album 'I trust'.

Formerly postponed, the album is now back on track for promotion and promises an eerie but charismatic vibe as the teaser content shows off a darker image for the group. The first video concept teaser shows off the group's blossoming potential as artists.

Are you ready for the album's release on April 6th?