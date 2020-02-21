11

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cube Entertainment's largest shareholder to be cosmetics and media commerce company VT GMP, company behind BTS perfume

AKP STAFF

Cube Entertainment's largest shareholder will be cosmetics and media commerce company VT GMP.

On February 21, reports revealed VT GMP will become the new largest shareholder of entertainment agency Cube Entertainment, which houses idol groups like BTOBPentagon, and (G)I-DLE. The company is best known for its involvement in making BTS perfume, and it's reported the acquisition will enable cooperation between cosmetics manufacturing and entertainment businesses.

VT GMP is taking over stock shares from iHQ, who were formerly Cube's biggest shareholder, for the amount of 29.1 billion Won ($24,017,845.05 USD) on April 26. This means the company will have a 30.61% stake in Cube Entertainment.

With news of the sale, Cube Entertainment stock rose by 11.19%.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. misc.
  2. CUBE ENTERTAINMENT
3 2,599 Share 58% Upvoted

2

tenty_tenty319 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago
Nice, good luck to both sides, hopefully something good comes out of this.

Share

0

Eunbean1,307 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

most important, CUBE house CLC

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima
6 hours ago   113   14,029
BTS
BTS interview live with 'Today' show!
43 minutes ago   6   1,366
BTS
BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima
6 hours ago   113   14,029
Seungri
Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month
12 hours ago   41   17,227

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND