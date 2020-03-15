BTS wins #1 for 3rd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from VICTON, ITZY, NCT 127, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, VICTON returned with "Howling," Dongkiz returned with "Lupin," Ahn Ye Eun made a comeback with "Kakotopia," Lee Ye Jun came back with "Crazy Excuse," Lee Woo returned with "Memories," ITZY returned with "Wannabe," and Jung Dong Ha returned with "Stay With Me."



As for the winner, BTS was nominated for "On," NCT 127 was nominated for "Kick It," and IZ*ONE was nominated for "Fiesta." In the end, BTS won with their single "On," achieving their third 'Inkigayo' win in a row.



Other performers were DKB, Spectrum, 3YE, NCT 127, ELRIS, MCND, Yezi, LOONA, and Pentagon.



Check out this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: VICTON



COMEBACK: Dongkiz

COMEBACK: Ahn Ye Eun

COMEBACK: Lee Ye Jun

COMEBACK: Lee Woo

COMEBACK: ITZY

COMEBACK: Jung Dong Ha

DKB

Spectrum

3YE

NCT 127

ELRIS

MCND

Yezi

LOONA

Pentagon