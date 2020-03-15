BLACKPINK's Rose stuns in black-and-white Saint Laurent pictorial for 'W Korea'

BLACKPINK's Rose is the star of a new fashion editorial!

The vocalist came together with luxury brand Saint Laurent for a gorgeous black-and-white pictorial to be featured in 'W Korea's April issue.





The collaboration comes shortly after Rose had attended Saint Laurent's 2020 F/W show at Paris Fashion Week. For the photoshoot, Rose is wearing items from the label's 2020 S/S collection, including a mini dress, a tailored jacket and leggings look, a python leather purse, and a pair of strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's "Forever Young" was recently certified platinum by Gaon after surpassing 100 million streams.

Check out the images from the shoot below!