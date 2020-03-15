BLACKPINK's Rose stuns in black-and-white Saint Laurent pictorial for 'W Korea'

BLACKPINK's Rose is the star of a new fashion editorial!
The vocalist came together with luxury brand Saint Laurent for a gorgeous black-and-white pictorial to be featured in 'W Korea's April issue.
The collaboration comes shortly after Rose had attended Saint Laurent's 2020 F/W show at Paris Fashion Week. For the photoshoot, Rose is wearing items from the label's 2020 S/S collection, including a mini dress, a tailored jacket and leggings look, a python leather purse, and a pair of strappy sandals.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's "Forever Young" was recently certified platinum by Gaon after surpassing 100 million streams.
Check out the images from the shoot below!
Log in to comment