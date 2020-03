BLACKPINK's Lisa has taken on the top three trending hashtags worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate her birthday.

BLINKs are using the hashtags #LalisaManobanDay, #327WishesForLalisa, and #우리의_별_리사_생일축하해 (Happy birthday to our star Lisa) to wish the star a happy birthday!





Fans have been sharing an outpouring of love for Lisa, saying:

𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑩𝒊𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒚 𝑩𝒂𝒃𝒚 𝑮𝒊𝒓𝒍 🖤



Thank you for making me so many people happy. I love you and I always will. #327WishesForLalisa#LalisaManobanDay#우리의_별_리사_생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/oPcxG3amx2 — 𝒍𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒂_𝒎 (@IaIaIaIaIisa_) March 26, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE, wishing u genuine happiness. Keep on smiling and stay healthy, always.😘Our Lili, Our Peupeu, Our very own Pride, OUR LALISA💛#327WishesForLalisa#LalisaManobanDay#우리의_별_리사_생일축하해



OUR PRIDE LALISA@ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/N8zEmwfQJf — GLOBAL BLACKPINK (@GlobalBlackPink) March 26, 2020

can we all go back to coachella LISA? she really did amazing, This is one of her best stages to date, had everyone obsessing over her, most talented and beautiful girl ever !! 🥳 #327WishesForLalisa #LalisaManobanDay #우리의_별_리사_생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/hrqZJc9o97 — vi (@lisacvline) March 26, 2020

Happy birthday Lisa!