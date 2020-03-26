EXO's Suho reveals highlight medley, more teaser images for 'Self Portrait'

It seems like the stream of content isn't stopping as EXO's Suho amps up the ante with a highlight medley and more teaser pictures ahead of his solo mini-album 'Self Portrait's release.

The highlight medley shows off Suho's beautiful vocals in the soft R&B and ballad songs of his album. The cinematic highlight medley footage is also filmed so that the viewer can feel present as Suho walks them through the songs. Check out the video above and more sentimental illustrated pictures of Suho below!

Are you ready for 'Self Portrait's release on March 30th?