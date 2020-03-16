18

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Ballerino Nan Dae Han fired from the Korean National Ballet for breaking self-quarantine and traveling to Japan

AKP STAFF

Ballerino Nan Dae Han has been fired from the Korea National Ballet for breaking self-quarantine rules and traveling to Japan. 

On March 16, the Korean National ballet held a disciplinary committee and revealed the results for the members who broke their procedures of self-quarantine. Nan Dae Han is one of three members of the company who broke self-quarantine orders, which were instated from February 24th to March 1st and he was fired. 

Nan Dae Han chose to travel to Japan with his girlfriend instead, uploading pictures that caused the controversy. The Korean National Ballet has since announced that they would be taking the matter seriously and apologized for causing concern. Member Kim Hwee Hyun was suspended for three months while Lee Dae Woo was suspended for one. In their most recent statement, the company stated: "We will deeply repent once again for the worry we caused during this national crisis. With this incident, the Korean National Ballet will reflect and do their best." 

Nan Dae Han was also known for appearing on dating show 'Some Body'.

3

GWYLLION342 pts 36 minutes ago 1
36 minutes ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

0

BeckywithDgdhat352 pts 9 minutes ago 1
9 minutes ago

isn't that a bit much? shouldn't he have been just suspended instead? well, idk haha

