Seungri to enlist on March 9 as an active duty soldier

Former Big Bang member Seungri (30) will officially enlist as an active duty soldier this March 9.

Seungri will be reporting in for his 18-month mandatory service via the ROK army's 6th division new recruit training center, located in Gangwon-do's Cheorwon-gun. As the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office previously indicted Seungri for charges of habitual overseas gambling, illegal monetary transfers, solicitation of prostitution, etc back on January 30, Seungri will be receiving trial through the army's branch of the judicial system.

Regarding Seungri's trials, the Military Manpower Administration stated, "We will work closely with prosecution to ensure a fair and just trial, and will also take into consideration factors such as the position of the citizen's jury throughout the procedures."

