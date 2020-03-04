4

16

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Seungri to enlist on March 9 as an active duty soldier

AKP STAFF

Former Big Bang member Seungri (30) will officially enlist as an active duty soldier this March 9. 

Seungri will be reporting in for his 18-month mandatory service via the ROK army's 6th division new recruit training center, located in Gangwon-do's Cheorwon-gun. As the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office previously indicted Seungri for charges of habitual overseas gambling, illegal monetary transfers, solicitation of prostitution, etc back on January 30, Seungri will be receiving trial through the army's branch of the judicial system. 

Regarding Seungri's trials, the Military Manpower Administration stated, "We will work closely with prosecution to ensure a fair and just trial, and will also take into consideration factors such as the position of the citizen's jury throughout the procedures." 

  1. Seungri
3 1,126 Share 20% Upvoted

-2

diadems-1,527 pts 46 minutes ago 2
46 minutes ago

Dear Coronavirus... just take Seungri and let the rest of us be.

It's about time disease took out the trash that actually deserves it.

Share

2 more replies

BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
4 hours ago   16   24,955
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
4 hours ago   16   24,955

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND