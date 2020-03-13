Actress Kim Sun Ah adopts Sulli's cat after Super Junior's Heechul

Actress Kim Sun Ah has adopted Sulli's cat after Super Junior's Heechul.



Heechul has been taking care of Sulli's cat Goblin ever since she passed last October, and the late idol star's close friend Kim Sun Ah has now taken over. On March 13, Kim Sun Ah shared the below photos of Goblin along with the message:





"I don't know how to say this. I didn't have the confidence to take care of Goblin right away, and when I saw him, I felt like my heart was collapsing. I asked Heechul oppa, who's really busy, if he could take care of him, and he didn't even hesitate to take him right away and give him his medical check-up. I'm really really grateful, and I was really moved by that. He's a really amazing person. It's been a while since I brought him home, but he's too lovable and pretty to keep to myself. I'm uploading these photos, so other people can see Blin too. You're the best, Blin. I love you."





Sulli and Kim Sun Ah were co-stars in the 2017 film 'Real'.

