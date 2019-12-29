Heechul confirms that he is taking care of Sulli's cat

There has been speculations of Heechul taking care of Sulli’s cat since last month and on his live stream today on YouTube, he confirms that he is indeed taking care of her cat.

In the live stream, he said, “Although all of you might have already known, I am also raising Sulli’s cat right now.”

He also adds, “After hearing Jaesuk mentioning them yesterday, I thought, Jaesuk was really cool, and I am very thankful for him. Because I have not been talking about this at all, and tried not to show my emotions. Because there is nothing they (Sulli and Hara) can say anymore.”