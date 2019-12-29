62

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Heechul confirms that he is taking care of Sulli's cat

There has been speculations of Heechul taking care of Sulli’s cat since last month and on his live stream today on YouTube, he confirms that he is indeed taking care of her cat.

In the live stream, he said, “Although all of you might have already known, I am also raising Sulli’s cat right now.”

He also adds, “After hearing Jaesuk mentioning them yesterday, I thought, Jaesuk was really cool, and I am very thankful for him. Because I have not been talking about this at all, and tried not to show my emotions. Because there is nothing they (Sulli and Hara) can say anymore.

10

Nicole33592,688 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I get sad every time I see something about Sulli or Hara so I can’t even imagine how he feels. He’s really grown into a great person though. As even he says, he was sometimes questionable when he was young. 😂

8

Kirsty_Louise10,055 pts 1 hour ago 8
1 hour ago

He's such a sweetheart, I don't think enough people realise this. I was watching this livestream actually, I'm glad I caught this.

