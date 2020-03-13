16

iKON's Kim Jin Hwan drops dance video to 'Look Alive' for 'iKON-ON'

iKON's Kim Jin Hwan dropped a dance video to "Look Alive" for 'iKON-ON'.

For the latest 'iKON-ON' video, Kim Jin Hwan dances to BlocBoy JB and Drake's 2018 track "Look Alive". Choreographed by Crown of Hitech, the iKON member is joined by Crown and Onestar for the stunning dance performance.

Watch Kim Jin Hwan's dance performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

didolaments67 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Glad he's showcasing his dancing, he does stand out in a lot of the dance practices.

Tangerine_fairy40 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Dancing king!

