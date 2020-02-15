Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 15th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, H&D debuted with "Toward Tomorrow", Kangnam Koonzo debuted with "U Got Daddy", MAMAMOO's Moon Byul returned with "Eclipse", Pentagon came back with "Dr. BeBe", KARD made a comeback with "Red Moon", The Boyz made their comeback with "Reveal", Cherry Bullet came back with "Hands Up", Rocket Punch made a comeback with "Bouncy", Kokoon returned with "Kitty", and Kim Yeon Ja came back with "Bling Bling".



As for the nominees, GFriend, Changmo, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!



Other performers included EVERGLOW, LOONA, cignature, DKB, Sechskies, iKON, and ENOi.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: H&D







DEBUT: Kangnam Koonzo







COMEBACK: Moon Byul







COMEBACK: Pentagon







COMEBACK: KARD







COMEBACK: The Boyz







COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







COMEBACK: Rocket Punch







COMEBACK: Kokoon







COMEBACK: Kim Yeon Ja







EVERGLOW







LOONA







cignature







DKB







Sechskies







iKON







ENOi







