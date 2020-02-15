MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals making of 'Eclipse' MV

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed the making of her music video for "Eclipse".



In the 'MOONSTAR' version above, fans get to see behind-the-scenes footage of Moon Byul's 'light' persona in the MV, which featured the MAMAMOO member taking on a light and dark side. "Eclipse" is the title song of her second solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon'.



Watch Moon Byul's "Eclipse" MV here if you missed it and the making-of above!





