2

5

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals making of 'Eclipse' MV

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed the making of her music video for "Eclipse".

In the 'MOONSTAR' version above, fans get to see behind-the-scenes footage of Moon Byul's 'light' persona in the MV, which featured the MAMAMOO member taking on a light and dark side. "Eclipse" is the title song of her second solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon'.

Watch Moon Byul's "Eclipse" MV here if you missed it and the making-of above!


  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Moon Byul
  3. ECLIPSE
0 230 Share 29% Upvoted
IU
IU sends out a warning to Instagram hackers
2 hours ago   0   5,685
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE in talks to attend 'KCON 2020 Japan'
13 minutes ago   0   242
IU
IU sends out a warning to Instagram hackers
2 hours ago   0   5,685
IU
IU sends out a warning to Instagram hackers
2 hours ago   0   5,685
Seventeen, DK
Happy Seventeen Carats Day!
17 hours ago   3   895

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND