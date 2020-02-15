IU sends out a warning to Instagram hackers

On February 15, singer IU posted a word of warning via her Instagram Story, revealing that hackers are trying to access her account.

The singer wrote, "Even though I didn't log on to my Instagram, I'm suddenly following accounts that I don't know. It was like that last time too. I also get a lot of alerts saying that someone attempted to change my password. I get them for my Jang Man Wal account too. This is not allowed. Do not hack it. This is mine. 'If you cross this line, you're trespassing, beep'."

Although she kept her tone calm and serious, IU also added a touch of lightheartedness by using a snippet of her lyrics from "BBIBBI" at the end. Then, in smaller text toward the bottom of the post, the singer cutely promoted her upcoming OST by saying, "By the way, in a little bit at 6o'clock my 'Crash Landing On You' OST will be out hehe."

IU's "Giving You My Heart" (literal translation) for tvN's 'Crash Landing On You' OST Part. 11 drops on February 15 at 6 PM KST.