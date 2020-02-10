Zico, Changmo, and Red Velvet top Instiz chart for the second week of February 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of February (February 3 - February 9) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Zico - "Any Song" - 30,473 Points









2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 18,100 Points









3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 14,160 Points









4. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 8,599 Points









5. IU - "Blueming" - 8,349 Points









6. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 7,518 Points









7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The FLowers" - 7,228 Points









8. Noel - "Late Night" - 7,207 Points









9. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 4,710 Points









10. BTS - "Black Swan" - 4,641 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

