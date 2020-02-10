11

3

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Eric Nam shows off his smooth vocals in cover of BTS Jungkook's 'Euphoria'

AKP STAFF

Solo artist Eric Nam surprised fans with a cover of BTS Jungkook's "Euphoria" on February 10th.

The talented singer showed off his smooth and sweet vocals in his rendition of the hit song.

Check out the cover above!

  1. Eric Nam
1 1,290 Share 79% Upvoted

2

Kirsty_Louise7,357 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Eric was at the BTS Wembley concert I was at, he was sitting a few rows away. I know a BTS fanboy when I see one! 🤣 Loved this cover, he has such a good voice.

Share
T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
4 hours ago   84   36,556
ATEEZ
ATEEZ Sheds Tears At 1st Concert In Korea
6 hours ago   9   10,811
T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
4 hours ago   84   36,556

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND