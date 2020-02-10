Eric Nam shows off his smooth vocals in cover of BTS Jungkook's 'Euphoria'

Solo artist Eric Nam surprised fans with a cover of BTS Jungkook's "Euphoria" on February 10th.
The talented singer showed off his smooth and sweet vocals in his rendition of the hit song.
Check out the cover above!
Eric was at the BTS Wembley concert I was at, he was sitting a few rows away. I know a BTS fanboy when I see one! 🤣 Loved this cover, he has such a good voice.
