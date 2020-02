Red Velvet's Seulgi was unfortunately harassed by sasaeng fans while holding an Instagram live broadcast.

The idol star was forced to send out a warning after being called by inconsiderate sasaengs while she was holding the broadcast.

The stream was for Seulgi's birthday and fans noticed that the idol looked tired as she stated: "I keep getting calls so please don't."

when seulgi warned the sasaeng to stop calling her... i really want to fight them so bad ughh pic.twitter.com/1ahkps6PET — 𝙋𝙎𝙔𝘾𝙃𝙊 💙 (@secretgaycare) February 10, 2020

a few mins after that... they did it even worse... poor baby :( pic.twitter.com/zsNCah6BSo — 𝙋𝙎𝙔𝘾𝙃𝙊 💙 (@secretgaycare) February 10, 2020

