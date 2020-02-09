'Parasite' wins Best International Film at 35th Independent Spirit Awards

On 8 February, “Parasite” won the Best International Film Award (formerly Foreign Language Film Awards) at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards (FISA) held at Santa Monica, California.

Launched in 1984, the Independent Spirit Awards is an award ceremony that celebrates films that are not distributed by large distributors.

Korean films “Oasis” (Dir. Lee Chang Dong, 2005), “Mother” (Dir. Bong Joon Ho, 2009) and “Burning” (Dir. Lee Chang Dong, 2018) were previously nominated for the Foreign Language Film Awards, but “Parasite” (Dir. Bong Joon Ho, 2019) becomes the first Korean film to win this title.

Anticipation is also building up with the 92nd Academy Awards approaching, as “Parasite” is the first Korean film to be nominated in the six categories, including the main Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay.