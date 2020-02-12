Yulhee worries that Minhwan will miss their son's first milestones while enlisted in the army

Yulhee expressed her worry over her husband Minhwan's impending enlistment.

The couple appeared on the February 12th broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband' where Yulhee told her husband that their son "is about to start talking more. What if you miss his milestones while you're in the army?"

It seems like the couple is facing many new changes in their life as Minhwan prepares to enlist right as he welcomed two twin girls to his family. Minhwan's mother also expressed worry, asking: "What if your fans turn their back on you when you're in the army?"





Minhwan has since held a fan meeting ahead of his enlistment to show thanks to his dedicated fans. His request to enlist as a member of the reserves forces, which allows him to go home every day, has also been granted.

