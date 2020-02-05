TWICE's Jungyeon & Mina share their daily lip-looks in new 'Estee Lauder' promos

TWICE's Jungyeon and Mina are here to share with you their must-have, daily lip-looks with 'Estee Lauder'!

Currently active as ambassadors for 'Estee Lauder' in Korea, the TWICE members are sure to know all the secrets to the elegant beauty brand's best makeup looks. In her sweet promo clip, Jungyeon recommends 'Estee Lauder's lip oil serum for a refreshing casual mood. Mina opts for a dewy glow with the lip lounge lip balm, matching her nude makeup tone.

Check out Jungyeon and Mina's latest 'Estee Lauder' promo clips below!