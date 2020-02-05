Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, & full cast and crew of SBS's 'Stove League' confirmed for reward vacation

The full cast and crew of SBS's ongoing Fri-Sat drama series 'Stove League' have earned a reward vacation to Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands!

According to SBS, the cast and crew of 'Stove League' including Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Jo Byung Kyu, Oh Jung Se, and more will be departing for their reward vacation this February 17, for 3 nights and 4 days.

Meanwhile, 'Stove League' currently airs every Fridays and Saturdays at 10 PM KST. The drama series recently recorded its highest viewership rating of 17%, bringing viewers a heartwarming story this winter.

