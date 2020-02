tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' will be returning with a new season, in time for spring!

The program will be premiering this March 11 at 9 PM KST, marking its 3rd season with MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. In 'Yoo Quiz', Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho roam neighborhoods all across Korea, sitting down and chatting with citizens of all ages, before quizzing citizens for a chance to win a cash prize.

Watch the first teaser for the return of 'Yoo Quiz on the Block', above!