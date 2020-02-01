'Kakao Friends' hints at a new collaboration artist with character 'Apeach', fans think it's Kang Daniel

On January 31, 'Kakao Friends' released a teaser via their official Instagram, with the words, "An extraordinary meeting...!? Whose hand do you think that is in the video? 2020.02.07. Coming soon!"

The teaser clip shows a mystery, male collaboration artist, working with 'Kakao Friends' character 'Apeach' by inputing design ideas and participating in sketching, coloring, etc. Many fans immediately responded that the collaboration artist was none other than Kang Daniel, by the fact that the mysterious figure can be seen hand-drawing a beauty mole on every 'Apeach'. Kang Daniel is well know for being an 'Apeach' look-alike.

Meanwhile, 'Kakao Friends' collaborated with girl group TWICE last year for comfy, travel and lifestyle goods. Stay tuned for find out who the brand's next collaborating artist will be!

