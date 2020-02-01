13

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Kakao Friends' hints at a new collaboration artist with character 'Apeach', fans think it's Kang Daniel

AKP STAFF

On January 31, 'Kakao Friends' released a teaser via their official Instagram, with the words, "An extraordinary meeting...!? Whose hand do you think that is in the video? 2020.02.07. Coming soon!"

The teaser clip shows a mystery, male collaboration artist, working with 'Kakao Friends' character 'Apeach' by inputing design ideas and participating in sketching, coloring, etc. Many fans immediately responded that the collaboration artist was none other than Kang Daniel, by the fact that the mysterious figure can be seen hand-drawing a beauty mole on every 'Apeach'. Kang Daniel is well know for being an 'Apeach' look-alike. 

Meanwhile, 'Kakao Friends' collaborated with girl group TWICE last year for comfy, travel and lifestyle goods. Stay tuned for find out who the brand's next collaborating artist will be!

  1. Kang Daniel
5

Jollybehappy197 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The famous tear mole. Only Kang Daniel. Plus he has such pretty hands too. Definitely him.

4

efem1,739 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

It's got to be Daniel. His association with Apeach has been acknowledged and used by Kakao Friends since 2017 and they sent him a support wreath for his solo fanmeeting last year. Finally they're doing an official collaboration! Can't wait!

