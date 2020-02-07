tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3 unveils cinematic character posters of Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Shindong, & more

Here's your firsthand glimpse of cast members Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Yoo Byung Jae, Kim Dong Hyun, Super Junior's Shindong, and Block B's P.O, back in action for tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3!

After confirming last month that 'Great Escape' would be returning with a brand new season, tvN has now unveiled 6 unique character posters for each of the variety show's cast members, who are back in their "prisoner" uniforms for another season of unbelievable escapes.

tvN's 'Great Escape' is an adventure variety series where the popular game of 'Escape Rooms' is expanded into entire buildings, compounds, and all types of large-scale sets. The cast members' dramatic poses and expressions in their character posters below indicate that another epic is on its way, full of thrilling storylines, frights, and hilarious teamwork.

Check out the cast's cinematic posters for 'Great Escape 3' below, while you wait for its premiere this March 1 at 10:40 PM KST!



