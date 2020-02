Actress Suzy displayed her gorgeous visuals for the cover of Marie Claire's March 2020 edition.



Suzy participated in a photoshoot with Lancome in which she showed off her beautiful complexion in simple but elegant makeup looks.



Netizens have been commenting in awe, stating:





"I'm jealous of her skin."

"Even her shadow is probably pretty."

"She's becoming more and more elegant and mature."

