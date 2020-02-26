Seo Ye Ji confirmed to star opposite her labelmate Kim Soo Hyun in tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'

Actress Seo Ye Ji has been cast as the female lead of tvN's upcoming new romance drama series, 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'!

On February 27, Seo Ye Ji's label Gold Medalist confirmed to various media outlets that the actress has now joined the cast of the new tvN drama, also starring fellow Gold Medalist labelmate Kim Soo Hyun.

The drama tells the story of a nurse who works at a psychiatric ward, as he meets a unique, well-loved children's book author. Look forward to tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' starring Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, and more, coming in the second half of 2020!



