7

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

YGE rep confirms new girl group debut plans later this year, but only after BLACKPINK & WINNER's comebacks

AKP STAFF

On February 27, a representative from YG Entertainment responded to various media outlet reports regarding the label's upcoming plans for 2020, including BLACKPINK's comeback, WINNER's military enlistment deadlines, a new girl group in the works, etc. 

The YGE rep told reporters, "It's true that we are planning a new girl group's debut. However, for now, the label is focussed on preparations for BLACKPINK and WINNER's comeback albums. We will notify you with more specific details regarding these album promotion plans at a later time." 

YG Entertainment's first new girl group in approximately 4 years is currently set to debut by the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, the label will also be debuting a new rookie boy group some time this year, TREASURE

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. TREASURE
  3. WINNER
13 1,897 Share 70% Upvoted

4

eottoke11,953 pts 26 minutes ago 7
26 minutes ago

watch YG do the same thing to BlackPink like what they did to 2ne1 once the new girl group debuts.

Share

7 more replies

1

trogdorthe8th7,409 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

That's the least that YG owes them both after all the groups have (and in many cases haven't) experienced. These talents are being horribly wasted in the meantime, and it's only going to get worse if they push the comebacks further (which they've done time and again). You know it's bad when one of your own artists basically alludes to an apology at their concert for wanting to perform longer but not having enough music. I only hope the issues with the coronavirus don't make things worse in the meantime, it's definitely affecting everyone in terms of promotions.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND