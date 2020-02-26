YGE rep confirms new girl group debut plans later this year, but only after BLACKPINK & WINNER's comebacks

On February 27, a representative from YG Entertainment responded to various media outlet reports regarding the label's upcoming plans for 2020, including BLACKPINK's comeback, WINNER's military enlistment deadlines, a new girl group in the works, etc.

The YGE rep told reporters, "It's true that we are planning a new girl group's debut. However, for now, the label is focussed on preparations for BLACKPINK and WINNER's comeback albums. We will notify you with more specific details regarding these album promotion plans at a later time."

YG Entertainment's first new girl group in approximately 4 years is currently set to debut by the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, the label will also be debuting a new rookie boy group some time this year, TREASURE.

