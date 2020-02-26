Red Velvet's Yeri shows her serious attitude toward music in 'Marie Claire' interview

Red Velvet's maknae Yeri struck awe with her impeccable fashion sense on the streets of London, for her very own March edition 'Marie Claire' pictorial!

Flawlessly pulling off mature, elegant styles despite her youthful image, Yeri also demonstrated her serious attitude toward her music and her career during her interview. She said, "When I'm busy with schedules, time just flies past so quickly without me knowing. So for our last promotions, I tried my best to embed each moment into my memories. I'm proud of myself because I think I've grown a little as an individual."

Yeri also impressed with her 2020 plans and goals, as she revealed, "I want to become a person who can express the messages I want to relay confidently by writing my own music, and most importantly, I want to become a warm person."

