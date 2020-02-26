9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Red Velvet's Yeri shows her serious attitude toward music in 'Marie Claire' interview

Red Velvet's maknae Yeri struck awe with her impeccable fashion sense on the streets of London, for her very own March edition 'Marie Claire' pictorial!

Flawlessly pulling off mature, elegant styles despite her youthful image, Yeri also demonstrated her serious attitude toward her music and her career during her interview. She said, "When I'm busy with schedules, time just flies past so quickly without me knowing. So for our last promotions, I tried my best to embed each moment into my memories. I'm proud of myself because I think I've grown a little as an individual."

Yeri also impressed with her 2020 plans and goals, as she revealed, "I want to become a person who can express the messages I want to relay confidently by writing my own music, and most importantly, I want to become a warm person." 

Winston3,217 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i remember one idol also said rather than set goals for how much money to make this year or how many awards you dream to win etc, she just wish "Just another Quiet and Peaceful Year" and spend time with people she love.

its the simple things in life that are the most important.

More than how much you make, just treasure what you already have.

