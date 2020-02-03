Rookie girl group BVNDIT drops 'Cool' & chic group teaser photos for upcoming single

BVNDIT have released a "Cool" new set of group teaser photos for their upcoming 'New.wav Project' single!

As previously announced, the 'New.wav Project' will be MNH Entertainment's 2020 music release project to widen their musical spectrum through unique solo, group, and collaboration singles throughout the year. BVNDIT have yet to specify the concept or mood of their upcoming single "Cool", other than that it will be a different type of track from their debut sound.





Look out for the full release of BVNDIT's "Cool", coming on February 6 at 6 PM KST.