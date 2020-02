'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu has opened up his official Twitter and fancafe.

He's been keeping active since 'Produce X 101' ended, holding fanmeetings and being on various shows. It looks like his solo promotions will be kicking off in full effect as he's opened up SNS accounts for his fans.

You can follow his Twitter @minkyu_0312 and find his fancafe here.