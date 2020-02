AB6IX has dropped concept photos for Jeon Woong.

AB6IX will be coming back with their digital EP '5NALLY', and Jeon Woong is kicking off the individual concept images. Jeon Woong looks dreamy and mysterious in all of his photos, and in the last photo, he looks intense on stage.

Stay tuned for more teaser image for '5NALLY' until their comeback on February 13th!