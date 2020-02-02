2

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

'BVLGARI' event that Lisa was scheduled to attend is canceled due to the Coronavirus

Lisa's schedule in America has been canceled.

Originally, Lisa was scheduled to fly to USA to attend a 'BVLGARIB.zero1 event on February 4th. However, because of the coronavirus, the event was indefinitely postponed. Lisa was also supposed to be in China for an audition show that she's a dance mentor for but that schedule on February 1st also got canceled because of the virus.

YG Entertainment said, "We got notification from the audition show that the February 1st recording was canceled. Further schedules are not yet confirmed."

