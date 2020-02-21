Netizens talk about how BTS is on another level, selling 2.5 million albums in just 3 hours and breaking Melon unique listeners record

BTS has broken yet another record with their newest comeback album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

The group made waves all around the world after revealing the MV for their newest title track "ON" and recently broke a record on Melon becoming the group with the highest number of unique listeners in the first hour since release!

They are also killing sales charts by selling over 2.5 million albums in just under three hours.

As expected, netizens have been reacting in awe and stating that BTS is on another level.

Netizens wrote:

"This is insane."

"WHAT?!"

"I haven't even bought the album yet..."

"They're going to earn triple millions."

"2.5 million in 3 hours? Crazy."



"They're amazing."



"BTS is the wall."



"BTS is really in another world."

Congratulations to BTS!