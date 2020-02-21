19

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Netizens talk about how BTS is on another level, selling 2.5 million albums in just 3 hours and breaking Melon unique listeners record

AKP STAFF

BTS has broken yet another record with their newest comeback album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

The group made waves all around the world after revealing the MV for their newest title track "ON" and recently broke a record on Melon becoming the group with the highest number of unique listeners in the first hour since release! 

They are also killing sales charts by selling over 2.5 million albums in just under three hours. 

As expected, netizens have been reacting in awe and stating that BTS is on another level.

Netizens wrote: 

"This is insane."

"WHAT?!"

"I haven't even bought the album yet..."

"They're going to earn triple millions."

"2.5 million in 3 hours? Crazy."

"They're amazing."

"BTS is the wall."

"BTS is really in another world."

Congratulations to BTS!

  1. BTS
4 2,926 Share 73% Upvoted

3

Ana288549 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

LMAO antis downgrading the post, is not like every thumbs down means an album sold for you fave

Share

2

Kirsty_Louise9,032 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

2.5 million albums in three hours! They really did that, Kings doesn't even do them justice like damn! 👑💜

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seungri
Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month
18 hours ago   51   20,933

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND