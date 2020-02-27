Netizens have a lot of opinions about the news of YG debuting a new girl group given BLACKPINK's lack of comebacks

News of YG Entertainment's new girl group has taken the internet by the storm, and many netizens have a lot of opinions regarding this matter.

On February 27, a YG representative confirmed that they're planning to debut a new girl group later this year.

Comments have been mounting on both Korean and global sites criticizing the label for debuting another group when they can't manage the groups they have right now, with BLACKPINK being the most mentioned one.

Comments include:





"Can't you just work hard to make sure BLACKPINK promotes in Korea?"

"Just focus on BLACKPINK. One comeback a year? Ridiculous."

"BLACKPINK hasn't even released a full album yet and they're coming out with a new girl group? I feel bad for BLACKPINK."



"Is this a joke? BLACKPINK doesn't even have an album yet."

"Take care of BLACKPINK, it's been 5 years since they debuted and they only have 2 mini-albums."



"Give BLACKPINK a comeback!!!"

"Even people who aren't fans know this fact. What are they doing?"

What do you think?