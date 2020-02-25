11

Netizens debate when a celebrity can be forgiven for their crimes

With celebrity scandals taking over the Korean entertainment industry, many netizens have opinions on what kinds of crimes are forgivable. 

A popular internet forum post has sparked discussion amongst netizens regarding this matter and asks "I was curious about this after I saw B.I donate masks. How far can a celebrity go and still return to celebrity life?" The post then went on to list celebrities who have committed crimes but returned to broadcast including Seo Jang Hoon for drunk driving, Joo Ji Hoon and Shin Dong Yup for drug use, Song Hye Kyo for tax evasion, Yoo Seung Joon for evading military service, and more. 

Netizens have been chiming in saying: 


"If they commit actions that harm others, then I will always dislike them but if they only harmed themselves (i.e. drugs, gambling) then I think I can forgive them if they reflect." 

"It doesn't even matter. All the celebrities who commit crimes still live well regardless."

"I just dislike everyone."

"People don't care. I mean Shin Dong Yup won the grand prize last year didn't he?"


What are your opinions on this matter? 

Basically.

I think that it depends on what crime it is. If it's a petty crime, netizens seriously need to understand that celebrities are also humans. But, if it's an unforgivable crime, no matter how much you love the celebrity, a crime is a crime. I do believe people can change though so you can forgive those who are truly sorry.

