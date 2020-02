Netizens are obsessed with GFriend Umji's latest visuals.

The group has been promoting their latest title track "Crossroads" and Umji is definitely serving iconic looks with this concept. GFriend's official Instagram account treated fans to a number of gorgeous Umji pictures and netizens are beside themselves, saying:

"How... is she so pretty?"

"Daebak"



"Her hair is absolutely perfect for her."

"I think I fell in love with her again."

Check out more of Umji's pictures below!