Netizens can't believe how these idols' faces disappear behind normal-sized medical masks

Amidst ongoing threats of the coronavirus spread throughout South Korea, all citizens have been highly advised to wear medical masks regularly at all times.

But these two idols, who are well-known for their particularly small-sized heads, are making netizens red with envy because of how tiny their heads and faces end up when they wear their masks!

Among female idols, Oh My Girl's YooA is rather famous for her small head size. So when she wears a medical mask:

Likewise, one very famous male idol known for his small head size is CIX's Bae Jin Young. When he puts on a protective mask, basically, his face disappears:

Netizens commented, "Life is just not fair this way kekekeke", "They should use children's sizes kekekeke", "But when I wear regular-sized masks, my ears hurt because the strings pull on them too tight", "They should wear them tighter, make sure to keep all the germs away!", "These two are both famous for having the tiniest heads ever", "Every time I see Bae Jin Young I'm so shocked that his eyes, nose, and lips even fit on that tiny face", etc.

Are you used to wearing masks?