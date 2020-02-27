BTS, TWICE, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, & Jaejoong awarded at Japan's '2020 Golden Disc Awards'

On February 27, the '34th Golden Disc Awards' in Japan revealed its full list of award winners for the 2020 year, based on artists' sales and achievements from 2019.

Following their 5 award trophies at last year's 'Golden Disc Awards' in Japan, boy group BTS once again scored a total of 4 award trophies this year including 'Best Asian Artist', 'Best 5 Singles', 'Song of the Year by Downloads', and 'Best MV'. The group was awarded the 'Best 5 Singles' award for their Japanese single album 'Lights/Boy With Luv' released back in July of 2019, which became the first single album by any K-Pop artist to be certified 'Million' in Japan.



Among girl groups, JYP Entertainment's TWICE raked in a total of 3 awards at Japan's 'Golden Disc Awards' this year including two 'Best 3 Albums' awards for '#TWICE2' and '&TWICE', as well as 'Asian Album of the Year'.

Finally, the 'Best 3 New Artists' award went to 3 K-Pop groups: IZ*ONE, The Boyz, and (G)I-DLE. Project group IZ*ONE also claimed the award for 'New Artist of the Year', while JYJ member/solo artist Jaejoong - currently promoting in Japan as J-Jun - was also selected as a winner of the 'Best 3 Albums' category for his album 'Love Covers'.





Congratulations to all!