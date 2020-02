Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang is about to steal noona fans' hearts all over the world as a charming high schooler, starring as the male lead of As One's comeback MV!

Female R&B duo As One will be returning with a new ballad single titled "February 29th". In the song's latest MV teaser, Lee Eun Sang teases a heartwarming, pure love story with his heart-fluttering visuals.



The full MV as well as As One's comeback single "February 29th" will be out on February 28 at 6 PM KST.