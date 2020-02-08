Netizens are awed by actress Kim Sa Rang's timeless beauty

Actress Kim Sa Rang's timeless beauty has made trending headlines and elicited netizen buzz.



The actress posted a pictorial with a heart emoji on her Instagram on February 8th. In the picture, Kim Sa Rang shows off clear skin and a sophisticated look.



Netizens have been reacting positively towards the picture, stating:

"I can't believe she is 42."

"Well, I guess I'm the only one aging."

"She really takes good care of herself. I wonder what is her secret to a youthful look."





Can you believe she is 42?