Netizens are awed by actress Kim Sa Rang's timeless beauty

Actress Kim Sa Rang's timeless beauty has made trending headlines and elicited netizen buzz.
The actress posted a pictorial with a heart emoji on her Instagram on February 8th. In the picture, Kim Sa Rang shows off clear skin and a sophisticated look.
Netizens have been reacting positively towards the picture, stating:
"I can't believe she is 42."
"Well, I guess I'm the only one aging."
"She really takes good care of herself. I wonder what is her secret to a youthful look."
Can you believe she is 42?
Log in to comment