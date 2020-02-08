2

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens are awed by actress Kim Sa Rang's timeless beauty



Actress Kim Sa Rang's timeless beauty has made trending headlines and elicited netizen buzz. 

The actress posted a pictorial with a heart emoji on her Instagram on February 8th. In the picture, Kim Sa Rang shows off clear skin and a sophisticated look.  

Netizens have been reacting positively towards the picture, stating:
"I can't believe she is 42."
"Well, I guess I'm the only one aging."
"She really takes good care of herself. I wonder what is her secret to a youthful look."

Can you believe she is 42?

🖤

lareinadekpop175 pts 1 hour ago


her plastic surgeon is a genius. i hope she sends him christmas cards every year. i saw her pictures when she was very young and she had extensive work a long time ago but she must have had constant upkeep too

-4

sejung-the-great-156 pts 1 hour ago


Sa Rang unni is one the most beautiful woman in the world, even at 42 years old she is shining . It's a shame she didn't get married to give birth to beautiful Korean kids, which our country need so much. By the way guys you know that I am a 28 very pretty Korean girl, and I was graduated from the prestigious Seoul National University. I hope at 42 years old I will remain as pretty as my unni Sarang

