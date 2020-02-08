Tiffany Young and CL show off lasting friendship at Tom Ford's pre-Oscar fashion show in L.A

Tiffany Young and CL were spotted together at Tom Ford's pre-Oscar fashion show in L.A, showing off their lasting friendship.



On February 7, Tom Ford held his second L.A fashion show for Fall 2020 collection. Many celebrities including Miley Cyrus and J.Lo were at the event, and Tiffany and CL were not an exception.

To seamlessly meld into Tom Ford's '70s glamour, Tiffany and CL also chose colorful glamorous look.

During the show, they were sitting next to each other. They also held a brief live stream of them hanging out together, showing off their lasting friendship. Fans are loving this wholesome friendship. Check out the snippet of the live stream below!

