40

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Tiffany Young and CL show off lasting friendship at Tom Ford's pre-Oscar fashion show in L.A

AKP STAFF

Tiffany Young and CL were spotted together at Tom Ford's pre-Oscar fashion show in L.A, showing off their lasting friendship. 

On February 7, Tom Ford held his second L.A fashion show for Fall 2020 collection. Many celebrities including Miley Cyrus and J.Lo were at the event, and Tiffany and CL were not an exception. 

To seamlessly meld into Tom Ford's '70s glamour, Tiffany and CL also chose colorful glamorous look. 

During the show, they were sitting next to each other. They also held a brief live stream of them hanging out together, showing off their lasting friendship. Fans are loving this wholesome friendship. Check out the snippet of the live stream below!

  1. Tiffany Young
  2. CL
14 8,676 Share 95% Upvoted

4

Aleyna_blackjack464 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I love both of them and too see them together makes me so happy! WE NEED A COLLAB

Share

3

Demonowl2,120 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Love their friendship and awesome ladies supporting each other 👑

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC, Seunghee
CLC's Seunghee opens up her YouTube channel
11 minutes ago   0   174
Japanese-Korean boy group “Orbit Union”
22 minutes ago   0   237
YG’s adorable trainee Kim Hayeon
47 minutes ago   0   408

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND